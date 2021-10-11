A Q&A with Abby Turner, author of “The Living Table”

Kao Kalia Yang is the award-winning author of three memoirs: The Latehomecomer, The Song Poet, and Somewhere in the Unknown World. She’s the contributor and co-editor of the groundbreaking collection, What God is Honored Here?: Writings on Miscarriage and Infant Loss By and For Native Women and Women of Color. She is also the author of the children’s books: A Map Into the World, The Shared Room, The Most Beautiful Thing, and Yang Warriors. Yang’s work has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Chautauqua Prize, the PEN America Literary Awards, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, as Notable Books by the American Library Association, Kirkus Best Books of the Year, the Heartland Booksellers Award, and garnered four Minnesota Book Awards. She will be part of the upcoming Chippewa Valley Book Festival from Oct. 24-29, speaking on her latest book Somewhere in the Unknown World – a collective refugee memoir that speaks to the powerful stories that refugees carry in their search for peace and their quest to build homes for those they love.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO