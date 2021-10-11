Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At S & S Stables, LLC In Kansas

For a unique and memorable Fall outing, how about going on a horseback ride with your friends and family if you’re in Kansas? If this sounds fun to you, head to S & S Stables LLC in Paola.

There are more than 50 miles of trails to explore at S & S Stables. This includes riding through scenic hills, hopping over streams on the property, and checking out the vantage points along Hillsdale Lake. And while the scenery during the September and October is breathtaking, you can take a horseback ride at this stable any time of year.

Welcome! S & S Stables LLC is about an hour south of Kansas City on US-69 South. Since it's so close to KC, it's a perfect destination for a day trip.

You'll have fun playing follow the leader as you explore nature with your new four-legged friend.

Since the foliage will be so colorful, it'll be easy to find a backdrop to capture your picture-perfect day with your family.

Pending on your sense of adventure, you can opt for an hour or a two-hour horseback ride.

Even if you hit the trail after the leaves have fallen, you'll still get to enjoy the swishing sounds your horse will make as it walks through the foliage that's on the ground.

Make sure to have your camera nearby so you can grab a shot like this of your horse enjoying the foliage with you.

In addition to being wowed by the horseback ride through the foliage, your jaw will drop when you catch the sunset too.

To get started on planning your fall horseback riding adventure, visit S & S Stables, LLC’s website. You’ll also find pricing and schedule information on the site.

