Kansas State

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At S & S Stables, LLC In Kansas

By Marla Stein
Only In Kansas
Only In Kansas
 4 days ago

For a unique and memorable Fall outing, how about going on a horseback ride with your friends and family if you’re in Kansas? If this sounds fun to you, head to S & S Stables LLC in Paola.

There are more than 50 miles of trails to explore at S & S Stables. This includes riding through scenic hills, hopping over streams on the property, and checking out the vantage points along Hillsdale Lake. And while the scenery during the September and October is breathtaking, you can take a horseback ride at this stable any time of year.

Welcome! S & S Stables LLC is about an hour south of Kansas City on US-69 South. Since it's so close to KC, it's a perfect destination for a day trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtcBR_0cNruoeX00
Facebook/S&S Stables

You'll have fun playing follow the leader as you explore nature with your new four-legged friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDsti_0cNruoeX00
Facebook/S&S Stables

Since the foliage will be so colorful, it'll be easy to find a backdrop to capture your picture-perfect day with your family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWpqA_0cNruoeX00
Facebook/S&S Stables

Pending on your sense of adventure, you can opt for an hour or a two-hour horseback ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO4mH_0cNruoeX00
Facebook/S&S Stables

Even if you hit the trail after the leaves have fallen, you'll still get to enjoy the swishing sounds your horse will make as it walks through the foliage that's on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6VHW_0cNruoeX00
Facebook/S&S Stables

Make sure to have your camera nearby so you can grab a shot like this of your horse enjoying the foliage with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAYZC_0cNruoeX00
Facebook/S&S Stables

In addition to being wowed by the horseback ride through the foliage, your jaw will drop when you catch the sunset too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiYwv_0cNruoeX00
Facebook/S&S Stables

To get started on planning your fall horseback riding adventure, visit S & S Stables, LLC’s website. You’ll also find pricing and schedule information on the site.

The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At S & S Stables, LLC In Kansas appeared first on Only In Your State .

