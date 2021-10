The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a Big Ten East showdown between two programs who like to use the manta “Keep Chopping.” When it was all said and done, MSU earned a 31-13 victory and improved to 6-0 on the season, already getting to bowl eligibility just six weeks into the season.

