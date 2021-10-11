Palatine community organizer announces campaign for 51st District House seat

Nabeela Syed, Palatine resident and community organizer, announced over the weekend she will run as a Democrat for the 51st District seat in the Illinois House. "At a time where state legislatures across the country are moving backwards on critical issues, including health care and reproductive rights, we need strong leadership in our state to keep Illinois on a path of progress," Syed said in her announcement. "My top priorities are ensuring that we have excellent public education and affordable health care while also reducing our reliance on high property taxes that disproportionately impact working families."