Palatine, IL

Palatine community organizer announces campaign for 51st District House seat

By Charles Keeshan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNabeela Syed, Palatine resident and community organizer, announced over the weekend she will run as a Democrat for the 51st District seat in the Illinois House. "At a time where state legislatures across the country are moving backwards on critical issues, including health care and reproductive rights, we need strong leadership in our state to keep Illinois on a path of progress," Syed said in her announcement. "My top priorities are ensuring that we have excellent public education and affordable health care while also reducing our reliance on high property taxes that disproportionately impact working families."

After Hours: Salon Suites by JB

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Salon Suites by JB, 2760 Aurora Ave., Naperville. The event was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders Mayor Steve Chirico and Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kaylin Risvold.
Former Libertarian candidate for governor charged with threatening Lake County judges

A man who ran for Illinois governor in 2018 was taken into custody Thursday in Arkansas and accused of threatening to kill two Lake County judges, authorities said. Grayson K. Jackson, who also is known as Kash Jackson and Benjamin Winderweedle, 43, of Paris, Arkansas, is accused of making the threats Oct. 7, according to Lake County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
After Hours: Canine Club of Barrington

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Barrington gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 12 to celebrate the opening of Canine Country Club of Barrington located at 340 Lageschulte St. in Barrington. Ribbon-cutting ceremony attendees (from left): Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce); Dennis Kelly (FGMK Insurance Agency, Inc.); Scott Anderson (village of Barrington); Sharon and Amanda Orlowski (Canine Country Club of Barrington); Nicholas Wiley (Aloha Restoration Co.); and Charlotte Neault (Barrington Bank & Trust Co. N.A.).
Illinois Dems unveil proposed congressional map

Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly released the proposed new congressional map today, with the lines drawn to yield 14 Democratic and 3 Republican districts. The current House delegation is made up of 13 Democrats and five Republicans. GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Rodney Davis have said they might run for senator or governor if they determine there is no district where they have a chance to win.
ILLINOIS STATE
Another threat closes Naperville North

For the second time in a month, Naperville North High School was forced to close for the day due to a threat to the school. Naperville North Principal Stephanie Posey made the announcement at 10:15 a.m. Friday, an hour after a soft lockdown of the building was enforced due to an unspecified threat. Students were released starting at about 11 a.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Wilkins family opens Got Scrap? recycling center

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Got Scrap? We Pay More!, a full-service scrap recycling business, has opened at 223 E. 12th St. in Chicago Heights. The company was founded by father-and-son team, Peter and Josh Wilkins, and caters to the construction and retail industries. The construction industry has its own unique needs....
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
#State Legislatures#Community Organizer#Legislature#Palatine Community#District House#Democrat#The Illinois House#Republican#Asian American#Muslim#South Asian
