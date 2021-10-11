CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

This Chic Nordstrom Made Mesh Top Comes in 3 Colors — 40% Off

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfL9Z_0cNrrj3r00
Zella Women's Sheer Luck Long Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sheer pieces have been making their mark on the fashion industry for quite a few years now, but sometimes, we’re baffled as to how to pull the look off. Rocking something that’s sheer is definitely a bold statement. You have to find the right type of style that you’re comfortable wearing, or one that you can easily adjust to make work for your aesthetic.

One of our favorite sheer finds is this simple and sophisticated long-sleeve top from Zella! We truthfully didn’t expect to find a top this stylish from a popular brand that’s traditionally focused on athletic wear, but Nordstrom always comes through for Us. Best of all, you can currently score it on sale for 40% off right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387S5g_0cNrrj3r00
Zella Women’s Sheer Luck Long Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt Nordstrom

Get the Zella Women’s Sheer Luck Long Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $29, available at Nordstrom!

Even though this top is technically of the athleisure variety, you can do so much more with it than just wear it while working out or leaving the gym. Shoppers say that they’re styling it for date nights and even for the office. With the right tweaks, it totally works! As mentioned, this long-sleeve top is fully sheer and has a mock neck-inspired feel at the neckline.

Shoppers agree that the mesh feels “silky” on the skin and is seriously comfortable. Reviewers claim that it runs true to size and state the fit is pretty skintight, but thanks to the high-quality material, it isn’t difficult to wear! Of course, if you don’t want a particularly tight fit, you can order the top in a size up — which is what quite a few shoppers ended up doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liXwM_0cNrrj3r00
Zella Women’s Sheer Luck Long Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt Nordstrom

Get the Zella Women’s Sheer Luck Long Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $29, available at Nordstrom!

This top comes in three different shades: One classic black version, one grey marble version and one abstract wave print option! The black top is probably the most sheer out of the three, while the printed picks are slightly more opaque. As far as styling goes, the sky is literally the limit.

For a more dramatic sheer moment, you can wear it over a bra or bralette — and if you want to stay more covered-up, a cami is essential to have on deck! You can also layer different leather jackets or tops over this one if you’re looking to land a grungy ’90s vibe — think Kourtney Kardashian on date night with Travis Barker. Basically, there’s so much you can do with this mesh top, and it’s an excellent way to introduce a sheer look into your everyday wardrobe!

See it: Get the Zella Women’s Sheer Luck Long Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $29, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Zella and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Even Jennifer Lopez Owns Sweatsuits — Here Are Her Favorites

Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner’s Glowing Bodysuit & Lipstick-Red Boots Are Made for Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is prepping for Halloween with a brand new Kylie Cosmetics collection. Promoting the upcoming “A Nightmare on Elm Street” collaboration, the media personality continued to pay homage to the horror film series in another statement look. Yesterday’s outfit included a white high-neck bodysuit — resembling a design from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line — and an unmissable pair of boots. The lipstick-colored pair featured a pointed toe and slick patent uppers, all atop an ultra-thin stiletto heel. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find knee-high boots on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Advertising#The Zella Women
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
latest-hairstyles.com

Top 10 Fall Hair Colors for Women Over 70 in 2021

Fall hair colors for 70-year-old women scream warm and bright tones that reflect the autumn season. Older ladies look so much flattering with red, rich brown, and darker blonde hues at this time of the year. With various colors to choose from, your skin complexion is a huge factor to...
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
Elle

Zendaya Made a Gold Breastplate Look Chic on the Red Carpet in a Loewe Dress at the WIF Honors

It isn't everyday someone wears a gold breastplate on a red carpet, but Zendaya and stylist Law Roach made that major style moment happen last night at the Women in Film Honors at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Zendaya wore a gray Loewe dress adorned with a gold breastplate. She accessorized with statement gold dangle earrings and gold heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Masters 2021’s Boldest Trend in a Netted Catsuit & Classic Pumps

Khloe Kardashian gave her take on one of this year’s biggest trends with a designer twist. The media star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her driving-ready attire, buckling up in her Ferrari in an all-black catsuit; the zip-front design featured a coating of Chanel logos and a fishnet-style detailing atop a form-fitting fabric. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits made a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. As for Khloe,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Deems Herself the Queen of Halloween in a Little Black Romper & Edgy Boots

Kourtney Kardashian gave herself a brand new title this week: “Queen of Halloween.” Surrounded by skeletons and holiday decorations, the media personality took to Instagram to share her excitement for the holiday on Tuesday night. Giving off a themed edge, Kourtney modeled an off-the-shoulder black romper for the post complete with a button-up silhouette and long sleeves. She then matched the little black number to statement boots. The pair rose just over the knee and came equipped with a pointed toe, a cone heel and a slouchy patent leather coating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) Knee-high...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Is Effortlessly Chic in a Crop Top, Classic Pumps & a $30 Vintage Blazer

Jordyn Woods helped make Karl-Anthony Towns’ day even more special yesterday as she surprised him at his high school Hall of Fame induction. Arriving at Saint Joseph’s in Metuchen, New Jersey, the model herself opted for a vintage twist on dressed-down style on Tuesday. Woods’ ensemble included a black crop top and dark-wash, straight-leg jeans with a retro jacket to match; the media personality explained in her Instagram Stories that she got her cropped white blazer at a vintage shop for just $30. To give the outfit an elevated finish, Woods accented her look with classic black pumps. View this post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Tackles Fall’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Jumpsuit & Teetering Heels

Kate Beckinsale gave her twist on fall’s boldest trend this week as she promoted her new series, “Guilty Party.” Taking to Instagram on Monday to preview her press day attire, the leading actress modeled a bright green and white jumpsuit from Roland Mouret. The $1,810 design features a crepe fabric with a sweetheart neckline and cutout panels across the torso and back. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy