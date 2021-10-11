CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic. If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a decision that could come in a matter of weeks...

7 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are seven that have been reported to the FDA since Oct. 1:. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled several batches of its irbesartan tablets after an analysis revealed that certain batches contained more of the carcinogen N-nitrosoirbesartan than is allowed by the FDA. Irbesartan is used to treat hypertension.
FDA: Abbott is recalling two lab-based COVID-19 tests due to the possibility of false positive results

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said the company is recalling two laboratory COVID-19 test kits because of concerns about false positives. The tests are the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits. The FDA previously issued a warning about the potential for false positives with these tests in September. Abbott's stock is up 7.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection.The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors and younger adults with health problems, jobs or living conditions that place them at higher risk from the coronavirus. On Thursday, an FDA advisory panel unanimously recommended a half-dose booster of the similar Moderna vaccine for the same groups.Friday, the same panel discussed...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

(AP)–U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
FDA spells out lower sodium guidelines for food industry

Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 food categories are intended to help lower the amount of salt people eat. […]
Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
