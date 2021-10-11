Urban Meyer: Peter King says Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to hire coach is becoming 'a colossal mistake'
The hits continue to come for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the franchise now sitting 0-5 on the year in its first season under the three-time collegiate national champion coach. Jacksonville suffered a 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, though the on-field struggles are not the only hurdles that Meyer has had to deal with over the first month of the 2021 NFL season.247sports.com
Comments / 0