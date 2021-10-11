North Carolina Oyster Week is underway
North Carolina Oyster Week, which runs from Oct. 11-15, celebrates the ecology, economy and culture of the bivalve mollusk. Desired for their unique flavor, wild-caught and cultivated oysters support local economies across the state. The state's shellfish industry provides over $27 million in economic impact and more than 500 jobs, according to a recent study from North Carolina State University. Oysters also help improve water quality by filtering up to 50 gallons of water per day.www.publicradioeast.org
