North Carolina Oyster Week is underway

publicradioeast.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Oyster Week, which runs from Oct. 11-15, celebrates the ecology, economy and culture of the bivalve mollusk. Desired for their unique flavor, wild-caught and cultivated oysters support local economies across the state. The state's shellfish industry provides over $27 million in economic impact and more than 500 jobs, according to a recent study from North Carolina State University. Oysters also help improve water quality by filtering up to 50 gallons of water per day.

www.publicradioeast.org

