Dancing With the Stars fans may have felt blindsided by news of Tom Bergeron‘s firing in July 2020… but Bergeron himself did not. On a recent episode of the Bob Saget’s Here for You podcast, Bergeron — who abruptly left the ABC competition series, along with co-host Erin Andrews, after Season 28 — spoke more candidly about the circumstances of his exit, revealing that he “kinda knew” it was coming. Bergeron traced his eventual departure back to Summer 2019, just a few weeks before Dancing returned for Season 28. Around that time, Bergeron said, there were “personnel changes behind the scenes” at the...

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO