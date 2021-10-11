CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Month-Old Xeniyah Sanders, Abducted From Merrillville, Found Safe

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A baby girl who was abducted from her home in Merrillville, Indiana, early Monday was found safe Monday afternoon, when she was dropped off at a police station in Illinois. According to Merrillville Police, 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders was abducted at 5:35 a.m. Monday, when her mother told...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Amber Alert canceled after 7-month-old from Merrillville dropped off at Illinois police department

UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a 7-month-old from Merrillville has been canceled after she was dropped off at a police department in Illinois, according to the Merrillville Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for a 7-month-old from Merrillville. According to Indiana State Police, the 7-month-old was last […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WLFI.com

Statewide Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A statewide AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 7-month-old girl from Merrillville. The victim, Xeniyah Sanders, is a 7-month-old female, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon", diaper, and no shoes.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old out of Merrillville. Xeniyah Sanders was last seen Monday morning around 5:35 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger. Police say Sanders is two feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She last seen wearing white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words “Grandpa is one in a melon”, a diaper, and no shoes.
INDIANA STATE
