Ammonia (NH3) Gas Sensors Market Growth Potential Report 2021 | Current Industry Figures With Forecasts By 2027

Ammonium Perchlorate (AP) has a chemical formula NH4ClO4 and is an inorganic compound. Ammonium perchlorate is a white solid which is soluble in water and is colorless. It is the salt of perchloric acid and ammonia. Ammonium perchlorate is a powerful oxidizing agent which is used as a key component in rocket propellants. Ammonium perchlorate is used in rocket propellants, explosives & pyrotechnics, and analytical chemistry. Ammonium perchlorate is a class-4 oxidizer and is classified as an explosive for particles which have size below 15 μm which makes it a class one explosive. Exposure to perchlorate in low concentration has led to multiple thyroid problems, so ammonium perchlorate classifies as an acute toxic substance. Ammonium perchlorate has multiple industrial use such as oxidizing or reducing agent, raw material for rockets and space shuttle fuels, it is also used as an etching & engraving agent and in analytical chemistry for separation and distillation. Dedicated pyro suppliers keep ammonium perchlorate powder as it is a regulated substance in most countries and cannot be easily purchased or transported. Ammonium perchlorate is used as an explosive material and for manufacturing of fireworks and other pyrotechnics such as model rocket motors, highway and marine distress flares among others.

