(Fayette County, IN)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday on State Road 1 just south of Connersville were released Thursday. Investigators say 35-year-old Bobbi Lamb of Metamora died was a passenger in a car driven by Kevin Hicks. Hicks lost control, went off the road, and struck a tree. Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers – Michael Lamb and Michaele Schmid were flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Lamb was last listed in critical condition.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO