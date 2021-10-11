CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

By The Statehouse News Bureau
wyso.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany who’ve gotten the COVID shot carry that proof of COVID vaccination with them to get into restaurants, concerts, even keep their jobs. But what happens if you lose that card you get along with the shot?. Some states have phone apps where cards can be uploaded, and some automatically...

www.wyso.org

Comments / 0

