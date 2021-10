Let me share with you my amazing experience at this brand new hotel in Houston, Texas – the Holiday Inn Express Houston – Galleria. Is Houston, Texas your next destination? If yes, then you might be thinking of where you could stay now. There are a lot of great accommodation options in Houston – hotels, hostels, guesthouses, or Airbnbs. Usually, all of them will depend on the budget you have. Traveling around the United States is absolutely not cheap. But hey, if you have the money then why not stay at a luxurious hotel? Especially if it’s in a strategic location? On my recent visit to Houston, I’m happy to share with you a brand new property that I discovered – Holiday Inn Express Houston – Galleria.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO