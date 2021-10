Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley prevented quarterback Caleb Williams from being interviewed following the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma Sooners fans were clamoring for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams to get the start over Spencer Rattler throughout the season. After Rattler once again struggled to get anything going, head coach Lincoln Riley benched him and sent out Williams. Sure enough, that changed the Sooners’ luck and helped the team win 55-48 over the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO