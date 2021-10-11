CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Bond's 'No Time to Die' Sunglasses Are Super Cool

By Gerald Ortiz
Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2007 by Bill Barton and Patty Perreira, Barton Perreira sunglasses are made meticulously in Japan over the course of, not days, but several weeks. Zylonite acetate is tumbled and twice-polished for exceptional smoothness and combined with a lightweight metal core and super sharp lenses. The result is an inimitable pair of sunglasses worthy of James Bond’s face. So it’s no coincidence that the new ‘007’ movie, No Time to Die, features Barton Perreira frames prominently. But you don’t have to be well-versed in firearms and espionage to don a pair of the silver-screen frames.

