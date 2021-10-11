James Bond's 'No Time to Die' Sunglasses Are Super Cool

If you're a fan of the Bond franchise, you no doubt pay attention to what's on 007's wrist — after all, in many of the films, Bond's timepiece plays a special role in helping the debonair British secret agent save the world. But this time somehow feels different. Maybe it's because No Time To Die is Daniel Craig's last film in the franchise, or because he had a hand in designing the watch featured in the movie...it's tough to say for sure. But perhaps more than with any other film during Craig's tenure, one is cognizant of the importance of Omega's connection to the franchise, the filmmakers, the character — characters, I should say, as multiple actors wear Omega in the film — and to Craig himself.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO