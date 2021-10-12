Watch Now: Grain bin rescue training in Cayuga County

Members of fire departments in Aurelius, Genoa and Fleming participated in a grain bin rescue training Sunday at DuMond Farms that was provided by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The Aurelius Fire Department posted video and photos on its Facebook page. "In addition to receiving donations from both Nationwide Insurance and NECAS for equipment and the training, we would also like to thank the Millennial Farmer for providing us with a grant to purchase grain rescue equipment to keep our local farmers safe when working in grain bin," the department said.