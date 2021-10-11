See Drake's Son, Adonis, Adorably Make Sure Bugs Bunny Has a Snack at His Fourth Birthday Party

Drake's son, Adonis Graham, just turned 4 years old, and they celebrated with a sports-themed birthday party to which we wish we'd snagged an invitation. In a snapshot Drake shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Certified Lover Boy rapper smiled from ear to ear alongside Adonis while they struck the same pose in front of a race-car-inspired backdrop that read, "Adonis races into 4." The father-son duo also popped into a black and white photo booth, where Adonis posed like a superhero as his dad held him up and beamed with pride. Meanwhile, over on Instagram Stories, Drake offered fans a quick peek inside the shindig, posting a video in which his son adorably offers a snack to someone dressed as Bugs Bunny from Space Jam: A New Legacy. What a well-mannered cutie!