CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Fire station hit by gunfire

By Vanessa Le
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3990mZ_0cNrbpXd00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Champaign Firefighters Local 1260, several gunshots were fired and hit Station 1 firehouse late Saturday night.

It was an alarming realization for the men and women of Champaign Fire Station 1.

“One of the last calls, we ran close to 5 or 6 in the morning. Someone noticed there was a hole in the window, and with further investigation, we realized it looked like a bullet had come into the station and we found other marks where a bullet had hit,” Matt Quinlan, with local 1260, said. “It definitely, after a long night of being busy, it definitely gave us some pause and taken aback.”

He said crews have experienced Central Illinois’ rise in gun violence in their own way.

“We are firsthand dealing with responding to calls. We’ve had situations where victims are dropped off at our doorstep,” he said.

They’re alarmed, and saddened by what they’re seeing, but they never thought it would impact them in this way.

“I’ve been here 16 years, and this definitely wasn’t on any manual when I got hired,” he said.

He said while no one was hurt, it could have been a lot worse.

“Our community relies on us, and we take an oath to protect them. We also, when we go home, we’re going home to our families, and that’s one thing you know we work hard and we go the extra mile for people in the community. For some, we will never meet, we don’t know their name, but we give all of our effort to, but at the end of our shift, we have families we go home to,” he said.

He said Champaign fire will always be there for the community, but it’s time for the violence to end.

“At the end of the day whatever happened, happened, and we’re still here. We’re going to answer all the calls, and we’re going to give the best of our abilities, and it’s not going to deter us one bit,” he said.

Quinlan said he doesn’t know how much it will cost to repair the damage, but is happy no one was hurt.

Officials stated, “We are here to serve the community, we spend a third of our lives at the firehouse. We will always be there when you need us, but we as a community have to do better. The violence needs to come to an end”

Anyone with information on this incident should call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1oYl_0cNrbpXd00
    Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9c9y_0cNrbpXd00
    Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuWw6_0cNrbpXd00
    Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmNoj_0cNrbpXd00
    Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Cook County Sheriff announces proposed ban on ghost guns

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — They’re untraceable and on their way to becoming illegal. Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart announced proposed legislation on Thursday that would ban the sale and possession of ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that have no markings and cannot be traced. They are often made using 3-D printers or with […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Ferrero breaks ground on new chocolate factory in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chocolate company Fererro is making its North American debut with a new plant in Bloomington. It will be the Ferrero Group’s third facility that processes chocolate, and its first outside of Europe. The new facility is an expansion of Ferrero’s existing Bloomington manufacturing center and will produce chocolate for Crunch, 100Grand, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGN Radio

Should Illinois repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion Act?

Khadine Bennett, director of advocacy and intergovernmental affairs at the ACLU of Illinois, joins Jon Hansen (filling in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a movement to repeal Illinois’ Parental Notice of Abortion Act, which requires a doctor providing care to a young person under 18 seeking an abortion must notify a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Crime Stoppers#Wcia
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

467
Followers
446
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy