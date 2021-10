Sturgill Simpson has suffered from a vocal cord injury and has been forced to cancel the remainder of his 2021 tour. Simpson said on Instagram, alongside an image of his vocal cord: “Welp, turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage/ rupture my vocal chords after all. I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but its gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to the stage. I’m sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years…its been an incredibly fun, rewarding and educational journey.”

