Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans slip as traders anticipate bearish U.S. production report

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slumped on Monday, as traders jockeyed for position on what is shaping up to be a large U.S. harvest and ahead of what is expected to be a bearish U.S. production forecast this week. The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly loss on higher supply view

CANBERRA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Friday and were poised to record weekly losses of more than 3% as forecasts for ample global supplies offset hopes of renewed Chinese demand. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chinese corn gets cheaper, regains lost share from wheat in feed rations

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China's key Shandong hub have fallen to the same levels as wheat this week, for the first time in a year, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain in animal feed rations, traders and analysts said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2021 grain harvest seen at 7.23 mln tonnes -stats office

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 7.23 million tonnes in September, lower by 0.2% compared to an estimate made in August, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Friday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of Sept. 15. CROP (tonnes) 2021-Sept 2021-Aug 2020-final wheat 4,942,409 4,912,380 4,902,414 rye 127,050 132,641 172,364 barley 1,758,794 1,792,371 1,816,182 oats 205,992 208,884 183,357 triticale 198,303 207,446 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,232,547 7,253,721 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,027,271 1,035,780 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French maize harvest stays slow, winter cereal sowing picks up

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Maize harvesting in France, the European Union's largest grain producer, remained slow last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 15% of the grain maize crop area had been harvested by Oct. 11, up from 7% a week earlier but well...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for 2nd week of losses; soybeans, wheat under pressure

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday, and are set for a second week of declines, while soybeans faced headwinds on expectations of ample supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crops. Wheat futures eased after closing higher in the previous session. "U.S. corn and soybean crops yields...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French maize harvest 15% complete by Oct. 11

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 15% of the grain maize crop by Oct. 11, compared with 7% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. The harvest continued to lag the pace seen last year when 62% of the crop had been gathered by the same stage, the office said in a weekly cereal report.
AGRICULTURE
OilPrice.com

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Less than two years ago, the U.S. was the new major swing producer in global oil markets, but the pandemic has upended its status. Despite rising costs and the increasing influence of OPEC+ producers, the United States remains a country with the substantial potential to return to swing-producer status. Less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Chicago wheat tracks export-fueled European rally

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday, reversing earlier losses with support from a rally in Europe where strong exports and concern over availability remained in focus. U.S. corn and soybeans were also firm, with the market awaiting weekly export data to see if demand is stirring...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 5-7 cents, soy up 7-8 cents, wheat up 8-9 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat firming for a second session overnight, rebounding from losses earlier in the week. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract climbed above its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised to close nearly unchanged from the week prior. * U.S. exporters sold 567,600 tonnes of wheat for the week ended Oct. 7, up 70% from the previous week and 42% from the prior 4-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. exceeding analyst expectations. * French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union dropped to 695,400 tonnes in September, following a strong August, Refinitiv data showed. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 8 cents higher at $7.32-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 9-1/2 cents at $7.40-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat last firmed 9-1/4 cents to $9.69-1/4. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn futures lifted overnight, adding to Thursday's gains, but still pressured by ongoing harvest activity across the U.S. Midwest. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active corn contract looks to ease 1.5%, its second consecutive week of lower movement. * U.S. exporters sold 1.04 million tonnes of corn for the week ended Oct. 7, down 18% from the previous week, but up 85% from the prior 4-week average and in line with analyst expectations. * Corn prices in China's key Shandong hub this week have fallen to the same levels as wheat, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain, traders and analysts said. * Rains in central Argentina have helped farmers plant 2021/22 corn, with 23.2% of expected area sown so far, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * CBOT December corn last traded 6-3/4 cents higher at $5.23-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, buoyed by export optimism after the oilseed slipped earlier in the week. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to fall more than 2%, its third consecutive week lower. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Exporters also sold 396,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Additionally exporters sold 326,750 tonnes of soybeans received during the reporting period for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended Oct. 7, U.S. exporters sold 1.15 million tonnes of soybeans for the week ended October 7, up 10% from the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. * November soybeans were last up 8 cents at $12.14-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Bitcoin Price Reaches $60,000 as Traders Anticipate ETF

Bitcoin hit $60,000 Friday for the first time since April, as traders anticipate U.S. regulators will approve the first exchange-traded fund to track the cryptocurrency. Approval of an ETF that will buy bitcoin futures contracts—though not the coins themselves—would increase the cryptocurrency’s legitimacy and make it easier for institutional investors to get exposure. Four applications for bitcoin futures ETFs, submitted in August, are pending approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MARKETS
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Broker Says USDA October Report Bearish

The USDA released the October Supply Demand and WASE Report and it was bearish. Gordy Kraloveyz with Chiodo Commodities said while it was bearish, we knew it was going to be a bearish report. Especially for soybeans. In the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report at the end of September. The USDA raised the bean stocks by about 130 Million bushel. Yes, at the end of the marketing year the USDA magically found another 130 million bushel of beans?
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. Whether the inflation spike will prove persistent has divided economists in recent months. 
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS

