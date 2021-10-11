GRAINS-Soybeans slip as traders anticipate bearish U.S. production report

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 7.23 million tonnes in September, lower by 0.2% compared to an estimate made in August, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Friday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of Sept. 15. CROP (tonnes) 2021-Sept 2021-Aug 2020-final wheat 4,942,409 4,912,380 4,902,414 rye 127,050 132,641 172,364 barley 1,758,794 1,792,371 1,816,182 oats 205,992 208,884 183,357 triticale 198,303 207,446 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,232,547 7,253,721 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,027,271 1,035,780 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
