CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Ethics of Autonomous Car Testing

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla, which "has been offering customers access to a 'Full Self Driving' beta software, allowing Tesla owners to effectively become guinea pigs for the company's tech" for years, "is now under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for several crashes where the Autopilot system was engaged." James McCandless reports on new research "that explores the intersection of human behavior and automated driving features in production and future vehicles."

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Automotive Addicts

Understanding The Dangers of Autonomous Vehicles

You have probably been hearing or reading a lot about autonomous vehicles. You may also be on the fence about whether you would ride in one, or you would wait to have confirmation that they are safe before venturing into one. Ultimately, it will be your decision. But before making it, you may want to find out more about the inherent dangers of self-driving cars. Let’s see what they are.
CARS
The Independent

US asks Tesla why it didn't recall Autopilot driving system

U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles.In a letter sent to Tesla on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker that it has to do a recall if an over-the-internet update mitigates a safety defect.The agency also ordered Tesla to provide information about its “Full Self-Driving” software that's being tested on public roads with some owners. The latest clash provides more evidence of escalating tensions between Tesla and the agency that regulates partially automated driving systems.In August the agency opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot after getting multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways. The letter was posted on the NHTSA website early Wednesday.
CARS
motor1.com

Half of Brits reckon they're better drivers than an autonomous car

Nearly half of British motorists think they are better drivers than an autonomous cars, according to new research. A study of more than 2,000 Brits by Volkswagen Financial Services UK found 46 percent of respondents said they would be a better driver than driverless cars powered by artificial intelligence. Scots...
CARS
freightwaves.com

How much do Waymo Via’s autonomous trucks benefit from driverless cars?

More than any autonomous trucking startup, Waymo Via claims that a dozen years of self-driving car development from the original Google self-driving car program affords unparalleled lessons for creating autonomous trucks. The case is one that only one other autonomous trucking startup can make. That is Aurora Innovation, which has...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Evans
WTAJ

US regulators to Tesla: Why no recall?

U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
BUSINESS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Self-Driving Car Needed a Realignment After Clipping Curb in Autonomous Mode

One of Apple's self-driving test vehicles was involved in a minor incident on September 27, according to a filing made with the California DMV [PDF]. The self-driving vehicle, which was operating in autonomous mode at the time, clipped a curb while going 13 miles per hour. There was no damage reported, but the car did require a realignment.
TECHNOLOGY
aitrends.com

Highway Hypnosis Casts A Daring Trance On AI Autonomous Cars

You are driving along on a lengthy stretch of an open highway. Gloriously, you seem to have the roadway entirely to yourself. For miles on end, you haven’t encountered any traffic. This is a relief in comparison to the daily commute that you undertake each day when going to work in a busy downtown city area. Now, it is just you and the expansive highway.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Autonomous Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Autonomous Driving#Nhtsa
MotorBiscuit

DMV Approves Commercial Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are in lockstep with the progression of electric vehicles. As more manufacturers promise that they will make all of their future vehicles electric, third-party companies are working to convert EVs to autonomous vehicles. While it is true that a car does not need to be electric to incorporate self-driving technology, it is the most efficient way to go when considering the broader picture.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Nissan Hires "Certified Smellers" to Test New Car Smell

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. For those of you fortunate enough to have been able...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Photonics.com

Autonomous Laser Scanning Module

The BLK ARC Autonomous Laser Scanning Module from Leica Geosystems AG is an autonomous laser scanning module for robots. The device can be integrated with robotic carriers to enable autonomous mobile laser scanning. Fully autonomous and repeatable scan missions are possible, with 3D point clouds and panoramic imagery captured through an environment. The module can work with multiple different types of robotic carriers.
ENGINEERING
biometricupdate.com

New facial recognition ethics tool being tested in the Netherlands

A reality-check pilot project has been launched in the Netherlands to see if a proposed governance framework can mitigate the risks inherent in facial recognition surveillance. The project is introduced and described in a new white paper published by the public-private World Economic Forum. The result is not suggested as...
TECHNOLOGY
PLANetizen

The Hidden Costs of Drone Delivery

Drone delivery promises ultra-fast, convenient delivery of everyday goods right to your door. But there's a darker side, write Michael Richardson, Jake Goldenfein, and Thao Phan. "Drone delivery at scale will transform the skies, change expectations for speedy delivery, and hide the labour that makes it possible." Wing, an Alphabet-owned...
TECHNOLOGY
PLANetizen

Breaking Down the Federal Bike Commuter Benefit

Eric Sakalowski assesses the federal bike commuter credit proposed as part of the bicycle benefits in the Build Back Better Act, which is intended "to cover a broad range of expenses that a person might incur as they commute to work by bike." The program doesn't require a new bike purchase and covers things like bike share memberships. "[E]mployers can offer employees up to $81 a month in benefits that are not subject to income tax," a much higher benefit than the $20 provided in an earlier version of the credit.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy