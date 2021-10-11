Illinois Woman Sentenced to Jail for Photographing Grizzly Bears in Yellowstone

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File) A woman from Illinois has been sentenced to four days in jail and is banned from Yellowstone National Park for a year after photographing grizzly bears in the park. The Carol Stream resident — 25-year-old Samantha Dehring — was charged with disturbing wildlife in Yellowstone in May when she tried to catch a close-up picture of a grizzly bear and her cubs. The US attorney in the case says it’s pure luck she is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.