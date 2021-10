The City of El Paso has kicked off it’s Be POWERflu campaign – and they are urging the community to go out and get their flu shot this year so they can have an extra layer of protection from getting sick. The city is providing free flu shots for anyone 2 years of age and older. They will have a drive-thru event Thursday in San Elizario from 10am to 3pm at the San Eli ISD Support Services Building at 200 N. Herring. The event today is open to San Eli residents and San Eli ISD employees. You don’t have to make an appointment and can walk right up and get your shot. They are doing flu shots for everyone ages 2 and up.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO