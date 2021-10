DENVER (CBS4)– Every autumn Mike Fose with High Plains Lawn in Denver is busy blowing out sprinkler systems, but this year especially so. “Everybody is shorthanded,” he says. “So, everybody like me we’re scrambling around trying to fill in for all the people who aren’t working.” (credit: CBS) Mike says you should really get a professional to blow out your sprinkler system before the first freeze, but by now contractors are likely booked. Fortunately, he also says this first freeze shouldn’t cause you too many problems if you take a few precautions. He explains, “In the winter time the ground freezes you...

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO