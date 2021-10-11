CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing frosted forages

By Jodi Henke
Cover picture for the articleWhen we get a frost, forage crops such as sudangrass, sorghum, and sorghum sudangrass hybrids will build up a toxic gas called prussic acid which is poisonous to cattle and sheep. Signs include staggering, labored breathing, spasms, and foaming at the mouth. They can die within an hour if not treated.

The first light frosts are still a few weeks away in Nebraska. However, planning for these events should be considered by beef producers grazing plants in the sorghum family. In addition to sorghum, plants such as sudangrass, and milo or grain sorghum fall under this same level of risk as colder temperatures draw near. Following a freeze, these forages can be highly toxic with prussic acid. Drought, pasture clipping, and overgrazing are other events that can cause increased levels of prussic acid.
