Manure management on small farms

In the 1970s, environmentalists and politicians in the imperial core quivered in their seats over the prospect of a population explosion. Malthusian prophecies of total collapse and Thanos-esque proposals of racial extermination pervaded political thought. For many, it seemed the end of the world was at our doorstep, and one of the main worries was that food production wouldn't be able to support the billions of mouths that would be born in the coming decades. But then the green revolution happened, and everything was supposedly better. Labor-saving technology and fossil fuel-laden chemicals pulled the world back from the precipice of famine and death. At least, that's the dominant narrative that has been pushed since the 1970s. Today, though, we're going to deconstruct this story about industrial farming, and answer the question: can small-scale regenerative farming feed the world?

