EXCLUSIVE: Former IFC Films Distribution Boss Justin DiPietro is heading to Cohen Media Group as their new Head of Marketing and Distribution. DiPietro arrives to Cohen Media Group from Netflix where he served as their Director of Sales and Distribution. DiPietro managed theatrical sales for half of the U.S., including the Los Angeles market, and helped develop theatrical release plans and strategies for award-nominated titles, including two 2020 Best Picture Oscar nominees, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7. As the Cohen Media Group gears up for an active 4th quarter and 2022 release schedule, DiPietro will oversee the motion picture releases...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO