Brewers on the Road to the Championship?
There are positives and negatives to take away from the first weekend of the NLDS, but the bottom line is this: It’s now a three-game series between the Brewers and Braves to determine who will face the Dodgers/Giants winner in the National League Championship Series, and the Brewers no longer have homefield advantage in the remaining games. Any path to advancement now requires the Brewers to pick up a win in Game 3 or 4 in Atlanta.shepherdexpress.com
