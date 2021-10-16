15802 Gary Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23831

FIND EVERYTHING YOU ARE LOOKING FOR in this METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 3 BDRM, 1.5 BATH RANCH HOME! Perched strategically on a huge welcoming lot, enter your new home into a warm and inviting family room with ample space for a sectional sofa, hardwood floors, and plenty of natural light. You will be amazed with the ample kitchen space, room for a large dining table, granite countertops, deep farmer’s double sink, newer stainless steel whirlpool appliances, ceramic floors, pantry and laundry room. Hall way, baths and three generous bedrooms boast new beautiful faux wood waterproof flooring. The closet space is amazing! Enjoy the huge rear yard with concrete patio, shed and brand NEW FENCE. Crawl space is stand up/walk-in with wrapped water pipes/activate switch inside main home/for those extra cold days. A/C newly serviced, home power washed and finally, a BRAND NEW ROOF. All you need to do is move into your new home!