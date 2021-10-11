CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodbye, two-story McDonald’s on Broadway

By Rhett Brinkley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Chilson captured images of what was once a two-story McDonald’s at 701 Broadway St., which is being leveled to make room for a new Chick-fil-A that will likely not make commuting on Broadway any more relaxing than it already is. I remember going to that location as a child and being blown away that there was an upstairs section which made for the happiest of Happy Meals. Who needs a playground when you climb a set of stairs! I just wish I’d taken the time to enjoy one last Big Mac upstairs before the location closed and relocated to Broadway and Sixth Streets in 2019. Here’s what’s left:

IN THIS ARTICLE
