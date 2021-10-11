Goodbye, two-story McDonald’s on Broadway

OXNARD (CBSLA) — An Oxnard man didn’t know the obituary he wrote for his sister would go viral, but it did just that. Karen Ann Sydow died Sept. 5 at 61, and her brother, Erik, wrote out a tribute in her honor titled, “A Special Sister.” Sydow, according to the obituary, was born with cerebral palsy and could only say the words, “Mom,” “Donald’s” (referring to the McDonald’s chain), and “piano.” Karen died of a heart attack. “I think she really wanted to be with mom,” Erik wrote. With the tribute growing in popularity, McDonald’s has set out to build partnerships to assist others with disabilities. The owners of two local McDonald’s decided to donate 50% of Friday’s sales to Tierra del Sol, a state-funded program that helps people with disabilities. Sydow was part of the program for 30 years. “We have a large campus up in the Sunland area, and Karen came to that campus on a daily basis. She had coaches that helped her communicate and have activities,” said Rebecca Lienhard, CEO of Tierra del Sol. Donations will help fund educational resources and job training to help Tierra del Sol. Coca-Cola is also pledging money in Sydow’s honor.

OXNARD, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO