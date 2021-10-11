CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Q&A with Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell, co-authors of “Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines of Arkansas”

By Stephanie Smittle
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
An updated collection of comics that meditates on “occult economics” and “demographic demons,” all framed by world-bending architecture (“Beta Testing the Ongoing Apocalypse”). A chapbook that puts itself in conversation with “The Wizard of Oz” (“A Homegrown Fairytale”). A community contest that asks young readers to create “edible books.” A conversation about desire and consent through the lens of science and the #MeToo movement (“Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again”), followed immediately by a look at the life of a Black woman who hid her identity to become J.P. Morgan’s librarian (“The Personal Librarian”). These are a few of the discussions happening at the 2021 Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System, which runs from Thursday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 31.

Arkansas Times

A Q&A with “Beasts of Prey” author Ayana Gray

