SKYTRAC Systems Ltd. (SKYTRAC) and ACR Electronics, Inc. (ACR Electronics) have signed an agreement with Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial aircraft manufacturer, to provide novel Autonomous Distress Tracking (ADT) and Emergency Locator Transmitter with Distress Tracking (ELT-DT) technology to satisfy the European operational requirements and ICAO recommendations relating to Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADSS), that begin in January 2023. SKYTRAC and ACR Electronics are both brands of the ACR Group and represent the only company with a full end-to-end GADSS solution for airframe manufacturers and airline operators.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO