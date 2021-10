Kim Macharia, the chair of the board of directors for the Space Frontier Foundation, joined Cheddar to discuss the rising interest in the space industry as investments in the sector hit a new record. She noted that much of the growth seen in Q3 alone is attributable to an increase in SPAC mergers as well as "non-traditional entities beginning to engage in the industry," like numerous, smaller international space agencies. Macharia also said that with the space economy projected to be valued at $4 trillion in the coming years, the need for a diverse participant pool is high.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO