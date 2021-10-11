Club 356: Artoberest

Whether you like it or not, ants are ubiquitous-they can be found in your picnic basket, stealing morsels of your long anticipated snack you placed on a bench and appear to be everywhere without an invitation. But why not learn about these interesting creatures? Join the Myrmecology Club-RM’s first ever ant club-in room 342 on every other Thursday during lunch. A fun activity being planned is having club members find, catch and raise a queen ant during the Spring-Autumn mating season to create an ant farm. Junior Jingkang Wu, the club’s leader, became fascinated with ants after discovering a YouTube channel called AntsCanada over the summer and observing a queen ant he found in his backyard. After being introduced to myrmecology, Junior Gwen Taylor suggested that they start an ant club to share the wonder of ants to other students. “Ants are wild-the structures, the colonies, the little societies they have are really interesting but not talked about that much,” Taylor said. “Everyone should come to the ant club. You’ll learn some cool stuff, meet new people and have a good time.” If you’re interested in joining, follow @rm.ant_club on Instagram and email [email protected].

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO