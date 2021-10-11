CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

Netflix is already looking ahead to the holiday season even before Halloween has arrived. The streaming giant recently released its 2021 “Here for the Holidays” lineup .

“It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays,” Netflix said on its website. “In between getting your gift lists and baking lists ready to go, why not start your holiday watchlist with our upcoming batch of festive holiday films, series and specials?”

Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ has viewers asking, ‘How much is 45.6 billion won?’

Netflix said there will be eight kid titles, five romantic comedies, four international comedies, three competition series, two musicals, and one adventure series.

Full schedule:

November

  • Nov. 1 – “ The Claus Family
  • Nov. 5 – “ Love Hard
  • Nov. 7 – “Father Christmas is Back”
  • Nov. 17 – “Christmas Flow”
  • Nov. 18 – “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star”
  • Nov. 19 – “Blown Away: Christmas”
  • Nov. 23 – “Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast”
  • Nov. 24 – “A Boy Called Christmas”
  • Nov. 24 – “Robin Robin”
  • Nov. 26 – “A Castle For Christmas”
  • Nov. 26 – “School of Chocolate”
  • Nov. 28 – “Elves”
  • Nov. 30 – “Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories”

December

  • Dec. 2 – “Single All the Way”
  • Dec. 3 – “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4”
  • Dec. 3 – “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas”
  • Dec. 6 – “David and the Elves”
  • Dec. 14 – “StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year”
  • Dec. 16 – “A California Christmas: City Lights”
  • Dec. 22 – “Grumpy Christmas”
  • Dec. 24 – “1000 Miles from Christmas”

Netflix said the film “A Naija Christmas” and the show “How to Ruin Christmas: Season 2” will be out sometime in December, though a specific date wasn’t yet announced.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

