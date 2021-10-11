Hart teams shine at Portage Invitational; Hesperia fields full boys team
PORTAGE — The return of one of the state's biggest cross-country meets to the schedule gave the Hart Pirates another opportunity to send a message to their competitors. Hart's girls team easily took first place in the Division 3 race at Saturday's Portage Invitational, which was not run in 2020 because MHSAA limits on the size of a race field precluded it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirate boys were strong as well, taking second place to Traverse City St. Francis.www.shorelinemedia.net
