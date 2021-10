Henry recorded 33 rushes for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets. He added two receptions for 20 yards. Henry topped 35 total touches for the second time in four games this season, aided by both overtime and the lack of a an efficient passing attack for the Titans. He ripped off big gains both as a rusher and receiver, logging three rushes and one reception of more than 15 yards. Henry also scored his fourth touchdown of the season, plowing his way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter from one yard out. On the campaign, Henry has topped 100 rushing yards in three consecutive games and has also tallied multiple receptions in every contest.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO