CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Practicing Self-Care

tmj4.com
 4 days ago

As we fall into our stressful day-to-day routines, we may forget to take care of ourselves. Dove Hydration & Wellness is the perfect stop to rejuvenate and improve overall wellness. CEO and Nurse Practitioner Lillian Oduwole joins us this morning to share some self-care services that are offered. To learn...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Tara Fischer Of Lavii: “Self-Care”

Self-Care — A good self-care day or evening is always a good idea to show yourself some love. I love to take a bath and get all cozy with a good book. Making yourself a priority and dedicating time and love to yourself is a wonderful way to value yourself for the hard work you put in on the daily.
HEALTH
iu.edu

College stress is real, but it's manageable with breaks and self-care

Feeling frustrated, cranky or snippy at the slightest irritation? How about sluggish, sleepy or unmotivated to do anything? Maybe you are nervous or antsy, or have a sense of uneasiness that you just can't shake?. All these feelings and more are often signs of stress. It happens to everyone, especially...
COLLEGES
cbs17

Discover the Best in Self-Care at Regenesis MD

Erica Delong let Joanna tag along with her on her latest visit to Regenesis MD — her favorite place in the Triangle for all the self-care essentials. Today, the pair is learning more about IV Therapy and all the options to have you looking and feeling your best.
HEALTH
Cape Gazette

Self-Care Through Home Care

How to Build A Successful Relationship with Your Home Care Agency. Does the thought of having a stranger in your home give you an uneasy feeling? Well…you are not alone. These feelings are real and that is why it is advantageous to learn about home care and the industry before the immediate need for it arises. Self-care, health, and safety are important at any age, but with maturity comes the possibility of needing external care with very little notice. Choosing who provides that care is important and personal, and you cannot make such a decision without information. If possible, gather information about the various agencies proactively rather than signing up for services in the middle of a crisis. Choosing the agency is only the first step. How you make this a meaningful and positive experience is even more important to ensure you receive the level of care and compassion you would give yourself.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Dove Hydration Wellness#Nurse
winonahealth.org

Self-care includes preventive care

If you’re due for a screening mammogram, or if you’ve been putting it off and you’re way overdue, please schedule your appointment. We care for people who have had many mammograms and for people who are here for their first time and are nervous, both about how it might feel and about what we might find. Everyone is unique, but what we’ve found is that almost all first-timers feel like they worried for nothing.
HEALTH
foodheavenmadeeasy.com

Why Self Care Is Not the Answer for Burnout

BURNOUT! Are you feeling it as much as we are?? From hustle culture to pressures to keep up with the Jonses’ to…. working towards DISMANTLING THE PATRIARCHY, burnout is at an all time high right now!. Today on the pod, we chat with New York Times best selling co-author of...
HEALTH
ABC 4

Self-care tips everyone can incorporate into their daily routine

Cat Palmer is here to offer self-care advice and some tips you can implement into your routine. She says it’s more than just bubble baths and chocolate…even though she loves both. Palmer recommends buying yourself some flowers and explained the positive impact it has on her mental health. Arranging the...
LIFESTYLE
Watauga Democrat

Taking Care of Others Often Seen as Barrier To Self-Care

In nearly 30 years of work in the mental health field, the most pervasive and destructive common barrier I have observed to the mental health and overall health of women is the idea that women’s needs simply do not matter — at least not as much as the needs of others, such as family, friends and community.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Massage Mag.com

4 Stretches for Self-Care to Try Now

As massage therapists, we like to put our clients first, but we need to remember it becomes much more challenging to take care of our clients if our body begins to break down. This is why self-care is a significant component of our profession. It is essential to develop an awareness of how your body responds to different stimuli to prevent the burnout that results when you don’t give your body enough time to recover.
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

The 25 Best Self-Care Gifts for a Healthier and Happier Person

Self-care is something that everyone can benefit from, and whether that means journaling, eating healthy, or taking time to unwind, there is always room to improve. These are gifts that everyone can enjoy regardless of age, gender, or running ability, and are a great option when buying a gift for the person that has everything.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

Amy Goldberg: “Have a morning ritual of self-care”

Have a morning ritual of self-care. It could be 5 minutes. It doesn’t matter. Practice something that sets you up for the day. As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Goldberg. Amy Goldberg is a well-being expert, connection specialist,...
HEALTH
DFW Community News

Self-Care Strategies For Better Mental Wellbeing

Self-care has become a subject of great interest and discussion in recent years. The aim of self-care is to be proactive in taking care of yourself to promote physical and mental wellbeing. In this guide, we’ll explore some simple strategies you can employ to enjoy better mental health. Adopt a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Clisver Alvarez Of Blue Greis Lifestyle: “Mental self-care”

There’s nothing worst than holding on to the past learn to embrace who you’ve become and move on. Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?
MENTAL HEALTH
One Green Planet

From Microgreens to Self-Care: 10 Health Trends of 2021

These health trends of 2021 are taking this year by storm and changing how we approach health. Never has there been a year where people were so dedicated to choosing a healthier option. This is not only good for people, but it is good for the environment as well!. Health...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to Make Time for Self-Care as an Entrepreneur

It is not easy to be an entrepreneur. No matter how hard you try to distribute work evenly to yourself and your employees, you almost always stay working longer, and even at night. In the long run, no matter how successful you are, and how much money you and your...
ECONOMY
Williamson Source

Self-Care with Botox: What to Expect

Self-care is so important. It’s what you make of it, it’s what YOU need. Need a massage? Get one. Need a break from work or kids or laundry? Take it. Want to look refreshed and minimize wrinkles? Do it. If self-care means taking control of the aging process and recognizing the face in the mirror, Botox might be a great option.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy