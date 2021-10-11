Practicing Self-Care

How to Build A Successful Relationship with Your Home Care Agency. Does the thought of having a stranger in your home give you an uneasy feeling? Well…you are not alone. These feelings are real and that is why it is advantageous to learn about home care and the industry before the immediate need for it arises. Self-care, health, and safety are important at any age, but with maturity comes the possibility of needing external care with very little notice. Choosing who provides that care is important and personal, and you cannot make such a decision without information. If possible, gather information about the various agencies proactively rather than signing up for services in the middle of a crisis. Choosing the agency is only the first step. How you make this a meaningful and positive experience is even more important to ensure you receive the level of care and compassion you would give yourself.

