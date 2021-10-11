CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Amy's Take: Cancer Fighting Foods That are Tasty & Healthy

By Malcolm Tubbs
okcfox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur good friend and lifestyle contributor Amy Mcree said it best, all food you put in your body is either feeding disease of fighting it. So as we raise awareness for breast cancer this month and thouhgt we'd focus on what you put in your body and how it may affect your body.

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Amy's Take: Foods that Fuel Muscle Recovery

If you were pounding the pavement yesterday at the OKC Memorial Marathon - you might be a little on the sore side today. It's super important to let your body recover. Healthy Lifestyle Contributor, Amy Mcree has some foods to help you heal. You can get a jumpstart on a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ogemawherald.com

Fighting cancer during the time of COVID

Tammy Felice, 54, had more than COVID-19 to deal with since 2020. She recently finished treatment for breast cancer. Felice was in the habit of doing breast self-exams, but in the early days of pandemic concerns, it slipped her mind for a couple months. “I did one in early April. I felt something and I kind of freaked out, of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kankakee Daily Journal

Taking cancer head-on and winning

October can be a rough month for Josephine Barnett. There are constant reminders everywhere of her bout with breast cancer. Flowers, T-shirts, scarves and even sunglasses, and about everything one could think of inside every store in shades of pink, reminding her and everyone else that this is breast cancer awareness month.
BRADLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Disease#Jumpstart#Thouhgt
Point Pleasant Register

Carrying on the fight against cancer

POINT PLEASANT — Community members gathered around the Mason County Library to honor and remember those loved ones who have battled cancer, specifically breast cancer on Monday. The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) hosted the event. “It’s always a very solemn occasion honoring those people who are suffering...
MASON COUNTY, WV
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Fighting both cancer and COVID, Thompson says it's been a battle

This fun-loving pastor’s wife refuses to let cancer slow her down. She just got back from a family trip to Las Vegas where she celebrated the end of her 20 weeks of chemotherapy, her 25th wedding anniversary and the birthdays of two of her three daughters. Oh, there was no gambling.
CANCER
theadvocate.com

PJ's Coffee joins Ochsner in raising money for fighting cancer

PJ’s Coffee has partnered with Ochsner Health and Ochsner Cancer Institute’s All In Against Cancer initiative to raise funds for medical treatment and new cancer therapies and research. Through Oct. 31 at participating PJ’s Coffee, customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout as part of the All in...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
mskcc.org

What Is Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS), and How Do I Decide on the Right Treatment?

This is actually a controversial topic, partly due to the language. It has the word “carcinoma” in the name, and it is classified as stage 0 cancer. DCIS refers to abnormal cells that are confined to the milk ducts. These cells have not yet spread into the surrounding normal breast tissue and cannot spread elsewhere in the body. It’s more of a precancer, or preinvasive lesion. So DCIS isn’t life-threatening, but it has the potential to become invasive cancer.
CANCER
asapland.com

The Importance of Healthy Food

Can never be overemphasized. In this generation where health is a major problem, it becomes pertinent to take note of what we eat and how we eat it. Fast food has been known to cause not just obesity but other life-threatening health problems which include heart diseases and diabetes among others.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Eating healthy foods

According to Cooking Light, the criteria for eating healthy foods are eating wholesome, nutritious foods that promote good health; eating more plant-based foods and less meat; eat minimally processed foods, as close to their natural state; taking account the responsibility of using our earth’s resources; highlighting foods that may improve gut health, which in turn helps prevent diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, and enhance the immune system; experience new global cuisines, many of them being vegetarian; and “We believe that healthy eating is not only about the food but also about shared experiences at the table. Whether you are dining alone, taking a meal to a neighbor, making a weeknight meal, or preparing a holiday feast, health and wholesomeness come when we can slow down and savor the goodness of the food and the pleasure of gathering with those we love.”
NUTRITION
sixtyandme.com

4 Secrets to Creating Naturally Healthy Comfort Foods

Now that fall has arrived in North America and the holidays are on the horizon, our eating habits tend to change. I know this is the season when I crave gooey casseroles, steaming drinks and (unfortunately) lots of carbs. This is a natural process. After all, our primitive ancestors had...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and These are Signs You Have Dementia

With the U.S. getting older—the number of people aged 65 or older is expected to jump to 90 million by 2050—neurological conditions amongst the elderly become more common, dementia being one of the most prevalent. Dementia is the deterioration of intellectual or psychological functions generally caused by damage to the brain and aging. Over 6 million Americans aged 65+ live with the condition, a number projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060. Because of this growing trend, older individuals and their families need to be aware of the warning signs that they may have dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy