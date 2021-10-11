Amy's Take: Cancer Fighting Foods That are Tasty & Healthy

According to Cooking Light, the criteria for eating healthy foods are eating wholesome, nutritious foods that promote good health; eating more plant-based foods and less meat; eat minimally processed foods, as close to their natural state; taking account the responsibility of using our earth’s resources; highlighting foods that may improve gut health, which in turn helps prevent diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, and enhance the immune system; experience new global cuisines, many of them being vegetarian; and “We believe that healthy eating is not only about the food but also about shared experiences at the table. Whether you are dining alone, taking a meal to a neighbor, making a weeknight meal, or preparing a holiday feast, health and wholesomeness come when we can slow down and savor the goodness of the food and the pleasure of gathering with those we love.”

