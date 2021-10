A beautiful, random act of kindness happened to me today. I ran to the Eagle grocery store to grab and drop off snacks for the eighth grade football team (congrats Eagle Valley Middle School Pirates on their championship win!). Finished up self-checkout, only to realize my credit card wasn’t in my phone. Dang it! At this point, I begin asking the cashier to cancel the transaction so I can go home and come back.

EAGLE, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO