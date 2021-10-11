CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New M1 MacBook Air Back On Sale for $849.99 [Lowest Price Ever]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new M1 MacBook Air is back on sale for $849.99 at Amazon.com. That's $149.01 off the list price of $999 and a match fori its lowest price ever. Apple's thinnest ,lightest notebook, completely transformed by the Apple M1 chip. CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster. GPU speeds up to 5x faster. Apple's most advanced Neural Engine for up to 9x faster machine learning. The longest battery life ever in a MacBook Air. And a silent, fanless design. This much power has never been this ready to go.

