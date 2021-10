It’s with great pride that I share with you that North Hennepin Community College has received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The annual award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. North Hennepin Community College will be featured, along with 100 other recipients, in the November 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. This is the first time North Hennepin Community College has been named as a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award recipient, and we are one of two colleges in the state to be awarded this year.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO