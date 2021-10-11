LoginID and Algorand partner for FIDO-certified biometric authentication

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), formerly the National Bureau of Standards, is a non-regulatory agency of the United States Department of Commerce. Its mission is to promote American innovation and industrial competitiveness. As part of their mission, NIST provides guidance and standards for recommended security controls to federal agencies. As these standards are endorsed by the government, many corporate security teams use NIST guidelines as the baseline when designing security systems.

