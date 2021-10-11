CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado seafood company linked to salmonella outbreak, 14 states affected

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning consumers that a multistate salmonella Thompson outbreak has been linked to a Colorado seafood company. Seafood distributed by Northeast Seafood Products of Denver has been recalled following reports that people became sick after consuming a variety of raw and cooked seafood at restaurants and grocery stores, according to the agency.

www.foxbusiness.com

