Coatesville Council recognizes David's Drive 831 for positive impact on community
Coatesville City Council during its Sept. 27 meeting recognized the nonprofit group David’s Drive 831, which supports veterans and their families. The organization was created in 2010 to memorialize the life of David Turner Jr., who graduated from Coatesville Area High School in 2007. Turner worked at the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center while he considered joining the army; he died in 2009.lancasteronline.com
