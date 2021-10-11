CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Woman killed in St. Paul mass shooting identified as 27-year-old

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpZCa_0cNrFNYB00
Facebook

The woman who was killed during the mass shooting in St. Paul over the weekend has been identified as a 27-year-old from St. Paul.

Marquisha D. Wiley was shot and killed at Seventh Street Truck Park Sunday morning, the St. Paul Police Department said Monday.

Fourteen others were injured in the incident that happened at 12:15 a.m.; they were expected to survive.

Wiley, a vet technician, is remembered as someone who had a big heart, family members told KARE 11. Friends describe her as "bright, joyful and supportive," said WCCO.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved and three men, ages 29, 32 and 33, have been arrested in connection to the incident. As of Sunday, they were in custody at the hospital, being treated for the injuries they suffered during the shootout.

Police arrived at the bar early Sunday to find a "chaotic scene," with police spokesperson Steve Linders saying "there were gunshot wound victims lying in the street outside the bar, there were gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar, and there were gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar."

The department also said that officers were helped by good Samaritans in providing first aid to victims.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Golden Valley man killed by driver in Alexandria

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver in Alexandria Thursday morning. The Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance were called to a report of a crash with injuries at 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street at around 7:20 a.m. The victim was taken to Alomere Health where...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Jury convicts Maple Grove woman of killing her boyfriend during domestic dispute

A jury has convicted a 31-year-old Maple Grove woman of murdering her boyfriend in their apartment on March 5, 2020. Stephanie Clark was convicted of intentional second-degree murder on Oct. 14 after a little more than four hours of jury deliberations, a Hennepin County Attorney's Office news release says. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18. The state will ask for 367 months (30.5 years) in prison, which is the top end of the state sentencing guidelines for the crime.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in the neck

A passerby who stopped to help a man who'd been stabbed in the neck had his car stolen, with the thief then crashing into the good Samaritan before driving off. The entire incident began around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when St. Paul police officers were sent to the intersection of University Avenue and Victoria Street on a report of an aggravated assault, the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Kare#Wcco
Bring Me The News

Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Two people now face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park that left one person dead and 14 injured. Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder, while Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, faces 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree murder, according to criminal complaints filed in Ramsey County Monday.
Bring Me The News

Crash involving school bus injures 3 west of the Twin Cities

A crash involving a passenger car and a school bus left one person fighting for their life and two children injured Tuesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the school bus was northbound on County Road 31 near Norwood Young America and was making a left turn to go west on Highway 212 when an eastbound Cadillac collided with the bus at the intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

A group out having fun along the Crow Wing River in Thomastown Township over the summer made quite the discovery: Bones. The individuals found four different bones in the river on July 31, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, and notified authorities. The bones were collected and sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which has since made some determinations.
Bring Me The News

Former northern Minnesota council member pleads guilty to stock manipulation scheme

Two men, including a former northern Minnesota council member, have pleaded guilty in connection to a “pump and dump” stock manipulation scheme. Mark Allen Miller, 44, of Breezy Point, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit security fraud in U.S. District Court Thursday. Christopher James Rajkaran, 36, of New York and Guyana, entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
Bring Me The News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

A 29-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was staying at a Brainerd Lakes Area resort, in what may have been a case of mistaken identity. Cameron Jay Moser, of Brainerd, is charged with the second-degree murder of 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky, a former dressage horse trainer, at the Cozy Bay Resort on Lake Edward near Nisswa on Oct. 7.
Bring Me The News

Man in custody after shooting at police near high school in Oakdale

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after police say he exchanged gunfire with officers near a high school in Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on the 900 block of Greenway Avenue North at about 2:40 p.m., a news release said. Police spoke with the man, who was "in crisis," from the parking lot as he was speaking through a third-floor window.
OAKDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

More than 1,800 seat belt violations in 2 week crackdown 'baffles' police

A two-week campaign saw Minnesota law enforcement agencies give out more than 1,800 citations to drivers and passengers who were failing to wear seat belts. Between Sep. 19 and Sep. 30, 319 participating agencies gave a total of 1,805 seat belt citations and 73 child seat citations as part of the “Click it or Ticket” campaign, according to a Wednesday report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bring Me The News

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

St. Paul police have arrested three men in connection with the shootout in a downtown bar that left a woman in her 20s dead, and 14 more people injured. Police chief Todd Axtell shared the update Sunday morning. “Three men have been arrested in connection to this morning’s shootings and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy