Guest artist Kyle Collins to join Dennette McDermott, Douglas Bakenhus for Oct. 17 baroque recital at NSU

The NSU Opera Theater will perform “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian Carlo Menotti on Oct. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask at all times in the building. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO