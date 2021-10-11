CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest artist Kyle Collins to join Dennette McDermott, Douglas Bakenhus for Oct. 17 baroque recital at NSU

By David West
Natchitoches Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarpsichordist Kyle Collins will present a concert with Northwestern State University music faculty Dennette McDermott and Douglas Bakenhus on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask at all times in the building. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.

