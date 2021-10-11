Blackfeet chairman calls out federal gov't's mishandling of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis
BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Nation chairman is calling out the federal government's downfall in confronting the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis. Chairman Tim Davis wrote a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Sen. Brian Schatz, U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.www.montanarightnow.com
