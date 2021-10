Has voiced his thoughts regarding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, stating that the institution’s problems are largely “procedural.”. “The reason why they let me in the room is because I complained so much about how horrible the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was,” Morello explained during an appearance on the Tuna on Toast podcast, noting that he’s become actively involved with the Hall in recent years. “To their credit, they let me in to have a voice at that table.” While Morello said he’s “advocated for a number of bands that have gotten in that might not have otherwise had that voice,” he remains frustrated that many worthy acts continue to be left out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO